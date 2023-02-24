The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Nation/World

Death toll rises to six in China mine accident; 47 workers still missing

Feb. 24, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:28 p.m.

**China OUT** Miners prepare to down to an underground coal mine in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province on Feb. 16, 2022. Experts say serious mining accidents are relatively common in China, with inadequate safety precautions often the cause.(AFP/Getty Images/TNS) **China OUT** (AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
German Press Agency

SHENZEN, China — The death toll in a serious mine accident in northern China has risen to six, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Forty-seven people are still missing from the coal mine in Inner Mongolia, which partially collapsed on Wednesday.

Around 900 rescue workers rushed to the scene of the accident at the time of the collapse. However, a second landslide at the site meant rescue work could only be resumed on Thursday. Rescue efforts were continuing on Friday.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, Xinhua said, while a comprehensive safety review of other mines was also underway.

Serious mining accidents are relatively common in China, with inadequate safety precautions often the cause.

