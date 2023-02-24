Death toll rises to six in China mine accident; 47 workers still missing
Feb. 24, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:28 p.m.
SHENZEN, China — The death toll in a serious mine accident in northern China has risen to six, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.
Forty-seven people are still missing from the coal mine in Inner Mongolia, which partially collapsed on Wednesday.
Around 900 rescue workers rushed to the scene of the accident at the time of the collapse. However, a second landslide at the site meant rescue work could only be resumed on Thursday. Rescue efforts were continuing on Friday.
The cause of the collapse was under investigation, Xinhua said, while a comprehensive safety review of other mines was also underway.
Serious mining accidents are relatively common in China, with inadequate safety precautions often the cause.
