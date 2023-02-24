Mariners beat Padres 3-2 in Cactus League opener that took 2.5 hours

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Mariners 3, Padres 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Playing under baseball’s new rules including a pitch clock, no defensive shifts, larger bases and limited pick-off moves, the Mariners defeated the Padres in a game that took just 2 hours and 29 minutes. The game might have been quicker had it not been for a late Padres rally that included two runs in the eighth inning and loading the bases in the ninth.

Right-hander Riley O’Brien was able to work out of the jam for a scoreless frame and the save. He got some help from Cade Marlowe, who made a nice catch in right field to end the game.

Robbie Ray and Prelander Berroa each pitched two scoreless frames. Ray allowed two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Berroa allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three.

Player of the game

Mike Ford had a pair of doubles. J.P. Crawford was thrown out at home, trying to score from first on Ford’s first double in the second inning. But in the fourth inning, Ford plated a pair of runs with a double to center.

Quotable

“There’s a difference. Everybody sees it in the pace of the game. Outside of a little bit of adjustment period for our guys, but it was a pretty good, crisp, first game. I thought it was good. You talk to the umpire between innings with certain things you have questions on or see. We’ll continue to learn with this thing as it goes along in the spring, but I’m really happy with the first day.” — Manager Scott Servais on playing with the new rules.

Up next

The Mariners will be at Peoria Stadium for a second straight day, hosting the Los Angeles Angels. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will get the start for the Mariners with right-handers Darren McCaughan, Matt Brash, Matt Festa, Chris Clarke and J.B. Bukauskas and lefty Justus Sheffield scheduled to pitch in relief. The Angels will start lefty Tucker Davidson. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports and feature a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM and mariners.com.