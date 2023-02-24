State basketball: Gonzaga Prep falls to Federal Way in protected 4A first-round game; Freeman boys, girls sweep in 1A

Gonzaga Prep, the Greater Spokane League 4A top seed and District 8 champion, drew the No. 5 seed in the State 4A bracket and faced No. 4 Federal Way, which finished third in the District 3/4 tournament, in an opening-round protected game on Friday at Auburn HS.

It was a rematch from when the teams met in December, a 79-57 win for Federal Way.

The second encounter was closer – but ended in the same result.

Dace Pleasant scored 20 points, Vaughn Weems added 15 and the Eagles (23-2) posted a 69-56 win over the Bullpups (21-4).

G-Prep faces an elimination game on Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome. Jamil Miller led Gonzaga Prep with 20 points and Henry Sandberg added 17.

Freeman 74, King’s 72 (OT): Boen Phelps scored 29 points, driving for the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the fourth-seeded Scotties (20-2) edged the fifth-seeded Knights (17-5) in a protected opening-round game at West Valley HS.

The teams combined for 51 fouls and five players were disqualified.

“Just the pace, the crowd, everything was crazy. It was awesome,” Phelps said. “I mean, just max energy all around the gym. It definitely felt like a football game.”

Phelps is headed to Boise State for football in the summer.

Tied at 72 with 26 seconds left in overtime, Freeman held for the last shot. Phelps drove the lane for a layup and was fouled with 4.9 seconds remaining. He missed the free throw, but King’s half-court shot bounced off the rim and out.

“Can’t take no for answer,” Phelps said.

Freeman advances to a quarterfinal at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday.

“Having this win under our belt feels so much better going into state,” Phelps said. “Gives us confidence too, for sure.”

Freeman led 53-45 entering the fourth quarter but went cold from the field. King’s got its deficit to three as Cole Myers hit a 3-pointer with just more than 4 minutes to go and a layup by Sebastian Cooper put King’s up 60-59 with 52 seconds left.

Phelps bulled his way to the hoop for the Scotties’ first basket of the quarter with 30 seconds left and Gabe Schulhauser (23 points) completed a three-point play for a two-point lead.

King’s forward Cameron Hiatt tied it with 4 seconds left with a pair of free throws. Phelps’ desperation heave was short and it went to OT.

King’s led 18-7 lead after one quarter. Freeman chipped away and Colton Wells’ layup with 2½ minutes left in the half tied it at 20. Phelps and Schulhauser hit 3s and the Scotties led 28-26 at halftime.

Phelps hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter for a seven-point lead. The senior scored 14 points in the quarter for an eight-point lead.

Davenport 75, Adna 60: Cash Colbert scored 22 points and the top-seeded Gorillas (24-2) topped the eighth-seeded Pirates (18-8) in a protected opening-round game at Cheney HS.

Davenport advances to a quarterfinal at the Spokane Arena on Thursday.

Northeast 2B North MVP Tennessee Rainwater scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and three steals. Brenick Soliday added 15 points.

Girls

Freeman 47, Hoquiam 19: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points and the ninth-seeded Scotties (19-5) eliminated the 16th-seeded Grizzlies (15-9) in a 1A opening-round game at West Valley HS.

Freeman advances to a round-of-12 elimination game against eight-seeded Bellevue Christian (21-2) on Wednesday at the Yalima Valley SunDome.

“We definitely came in knowing that it was a loser-out game,” Goldsmith said. “We knew we had to work as hard as possible. And we did that, we worked as a team.

“It’s so nice to know that we actually get to go to the dome now.”

Freeman jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and ran the scoring streak to 20 before Graci Bonney-Spradlin (10 points) hit a free throw with 6 minutes left in the half.

The Scotties suffered through a nearly 5-minute drought in the second quarter, ended by a Goldsmith layup with 90 seconds left, and Freeman led 25-10 at halftime.

Goldsmith scored eight points in the third quarter as Freeman went on a 15-3 run.

Northwest Christian 69, Forks 37: Kaitlyn Waters scored 19 points, Paisley Cox added 17 and the 11th-seeded Crusaders (18-7) knocked out the 14th-seeded Spartans (18-7) in an opening-round elimination game at Cheney HS.

NWC faces sixth-seeded La Conner in an elimination round-of-12 game on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena.