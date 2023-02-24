State gymnastics: Mead’s Dezlyn Lundquist wins floor event, places 5th overall at 3A/2A meet

By Terry Wood For The Spokesman-Review

BELLEVUE – It was another big day for Mead gymnast Dezlyn Lundquist.

After placing fifth in the all-around at the State 3A/2A meet Thursday night, the Panthers sophomore – competing in her first state event – won the first-place medal in floor exercise in Friday’s individual finals at Sammamish High School.

“It was an ‘on’ day for her,” Mead coach Hanna Bjerkstrand said. “She looked sharp.”

Lundquist, a former Level 9 club gymnast who transitioned to high school competition this season, posted a score of 9.7 points to record the highest score of the four-event competition.

Floor is where it’s at for the 16-year-old Lundquist, whose mom, a gymnastics coach, started her in the sport at age 2.

“I’m good at tumbling, and it’s fun to flip and do tricks and show off, and I’m going to try and become as good on the other events as well,” Lundquist said.

“She always has very strong tumbling and a good presence on floor, but today she was just a little taller, a little bigger,” Bjerkstrand said. “On her first pass, which is her double salto (flip), a front layout to front pike, she had good amplitude, and her switch-side straddle jump was strong.

“When she finished by sticking the 1½ twist – two feet down, no extra steps – was a nice little cherry on top of her performance. It all came together well.”

Lundquist also took third on vault with a score of 9.375, and she finished ninth on uneven bars (8.7), one place ahead of teammate Tabitha Pierce. Jacquie Bonnett of Mt. Spokane and Mead’s Abagail Fielding tied for 15th (8.325).

Bonnett took 10th on vault (9.1) and Mead’s Grace Martinsen placed 15th (8.8). On balance beam, Averey Seidel of Mead finished 10th (9.05) and Bonnett placed 12th (8.975).

Bjerkestrand looks forward to watching Lundquist progress in the years ahead.

“She’s a processor, very composed,” she said. “I think she needs to fully understand what she’s about to do, and then she’ll go do it. When she can comprehend it, she’ll perform it.

“The whole team gets excited watching her. She has a kind of polish that helps her stand out. Overall, we have a super-hard-working team, and she’s the one who is always, ‘One more rep. I want to go do one more to end on a good note or work on one thing I want to fix.’

“Then before each event in a meet, she just does her thing. She gets mentally prepared, physically warms up, and when it’s time to shine, she gets a big smile and goes.”

In the 4A team competition, Woodinville won its second straight state title and its 10th in the past 16 years, edging Camas 180.4 to 179.575. Central Valley, represented by Kyley Schneckloth, Mikah Baggot and Makenzie Moll, placed sixth (75.825).