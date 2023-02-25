100 years ago in Spokane: The opposition to the Cannon Hill home for unwed mothers got louder – and meaner

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The residents of the Cannon Hill district were still venting their anger about the possibility of the Florence Crittenton Home (for unwed mothers) coming to their neighborhood – despite the fact that the board had floated a compromise.

The board had said it they might withdraw the offer to purchase the large Cannon Hill home if neighbors would pay the withdrawal penalty of several thousand dollars. But one board member said he believed it was “too late to back out.”

Some neighbors seemed incline to accept a compromise but others did not. They accused the board of “unfair and ungentlemanly conduct” and “underhand methods.”

If anything, the opposition was becoming more vehement – and more mean-spirited.

“This house is too elegant, too sumptuous for a home for this sort of girl,” one neighborhood woman said. “The real moral benefits would come in an isolated location with the plainest sort of building, but with grounds where the girls could do gardening and other occupational work. Such an elegant home as is proposed would not lessen their desire to repeat the offense. I have daughters in the Lewis and Clark High School and they would have to pass such a home twice daily.”

Another said it would be “a disgrace to the community.” Others said they would move out if the Crittenton home went in.

The board defended the girls. One member said, “They are not bad girls – some of them are the sweetest girls I have ever met.” He said if the residents were better acquainted with the home’s work, “you would regret some of the things you have said today.”

After a contentious meeting, several committees were appointed to work on a solution.