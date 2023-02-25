3 teens shot after funeral reception in St. Paul for 15-year-old stabbing victim

By Josie Albertson-Grove Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS – Three teenage boys were injured Friday evening in a shooting on the west side of St. Paul, Minnesota, after a funeral reception for the teenager fatally stabbed at Harding High School earlier this month. Another teen boy is in custody, according to St. Paul police.

Police were called to El Rio Vista Recreation Center just before 8 p.m., according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster, after police say someone fired from a white sedan into the rec center.

Three teenage boys were shot and injured. They were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, but police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Ernster said Saturday morning that no further arrests had been made and that he didn’t have additional information beyond what was released Friday night.

The boys were at the rec center where a funeral reception had been held earlier Friday evening for Devin Scott, 15, a Harding High School student fatally stabbed at school Feb. 10. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Just after the shooting, a white sedan crashed on the 400 block of Clinton Avenue, less than half a mile from the rec center, police said. Two people ran from the crash, police said, but officers did not locate them right away Friday.

Police stopped a 16-year-old boy running away from the area, Ernster said. Police said he was carrying a modified handgun. The boy was taken into custody, but police said they are still trying to figure out what his role was.

Friday night’s shooting at El Rio Vista Rec Center is the second incident of violence outside a St. Paul rec center this year. In January, an employee of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center allegedly shot and wounded a teenager in the parking lot following a fight. The Jimmy Lee Rec Center was closed for weeks, reopening Feb. 18.