Chiefs score twice in the third period to beat Americans 4-2

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

It’s an uphill climb to the playoffs for the Spokane Chiefs, but they’ve been playing playoff caliber hockey recently.

And it was a playoff atmosphere Saturday at the Arena as the Chiefs ground out a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans in front of 9,012 fans.

Spokane captain Raegan Wiles had a goal and an assist to lead the Chiefs. His goal was the winner just 55 seconds into the third period.

The Chiefs were playing without second-line center Tommy De Luca, who was serving a one-game suspension for a slew footing penalty he committed Friday against Portland. Bumping up the lineup in his place was Michael Cicek.

Deagan McMillan scored on Tri-City’s first shot of the game, a snipe over Michaluk’s shoulder off a faceoff win at 3:44 of the first.

Michael Cicek, centering the second line in place of De Luca, scored from the slot at 8:13 of the first to tie the game.

Grady Lane put home a rebound 8 seconds into a power play at 4:12 of the second period to give Spokane a 2-1 lead. Jalen Luypen tied it for Tri-City a little more than 4 minutes later.

Wiles joined his forwards on the rush into the Tri-City zone and gave Spokane a 3-2 lead 55 seconds into the third period. Cade Hayes added an empty-netter to seal the win.

The Chiefs have a few days of practice embarking on a three-game road trip with one game in Kelowna on Wednesday and two in a row at Prince George Friday and Saturday.