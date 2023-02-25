Chiefs score twice in the third period to beat Americans 4-2
Feb. 25, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at 10 p.m.
It’s an uphill climb to the playoffs for the Spokane Chiefs, but they’ve been playing playoff caliber hockey recently.
And it was a playoff atmosphere Saturday at the Arena as the Chiefs ground out a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans in front of 9,012 fans.
Spokane captain Raegan Wiles had a goal and an assist to lead the Chiefs. His goal was the winner just 55 seconds into the third period.
The Chiefs were playing without second-line center Tommy De Luca, who was serving a one-game suspension for a slew footing penalty he committed Friday against Portland. Bumping up the lineup in his place was Michael Cicek.
Deagan McMillan scored on Tri-City’s first shot of the game, a snipe over Michaluk’s shoulder off a faceoff win at 3:44 of the first.
Michael Cicek, centering the second line in place of De Luca, scored from the slot at 8:13 of the first to tie the game.
Grady Lane put home a rebound 8 seconds into a power play at 4:12 of the second period to give Spokane a 2-1 lead. Jalen Luypen tied it for Tri-City a little more than 4 minutes later.
Wiles joined his forwards on the rush into the Tri-City zone and gave Spokane a 3-2 lead 55 seconds into the third period. Cade Hayes added an empty-netter to seal the win.
The Chiefs have a few days of practice embarking on a three-game road trip with one game in Kelowna on Wednesday and two in a row at Prince George Friday and Saturday.
