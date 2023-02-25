Shooting struggles sink Idaho in loss at Weber State 67-53

From staff reports

OGDEN, Utah – Idaho and Weber State both endured cold shooting through the first half of their Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.

The host Wildcats warmed up considerably after halftime.

Dillon Jones scored a game-high 21 points and hauled down 14 rebounds, and Weber State pulled away in the second half for a 67-53 victory.

Isaac Jones scored 17 points for the Vandals (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky), but no other Idaho players reached double figures on a night the Vandals struggled shooting .

Idaho made 8 of 25 shots (32%) in the first half and trailed 28-24 at halftime. The Vandals were marginally better over the final 20 minutes, making 8 of 22 attempts (34%).

Weber State (16-14, 11-6) made 10 of 29 shots (34.4%) in the first half. The Wildcats converted 15 of 29 shots (51.7%) after halftime.

Steven Verplancken added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for Weber State, which led by as many as 22 points (65-43) in the second half.

Yusef Salih contributed nine points and eight rebounds for the Vandals.