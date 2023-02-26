The Dirt: New owners continue to remodel former Triumph building on West Plains

The owners of the massive former Triumph Composites Building have filed building permits to continue to remodel the West Plains site to make it more attractive for future tenants.

Spokane-based Lakeside Companies, formerly known as Lakeside Capital Group, recently filed building permits with the city of Spokane to add nine overhead doors that will provide additional access to the east, west and south sides of the 386,000-square-foot former manufacturing plant. The value of the proposed additions is listed at $1.1 million.

The scope of the work also includes some interior remodeling that will allow flexible suites that can shift uses for whatever prospective tenants want or need, said Maria Lusardi, Lakeside Companies marketing director.

“We are basically still in the planning phase,” Lusardi said. “We want to find the best long-term use for that property. We know it is a historic property and it can be really important in supporting and retaining jobs in the Spokane region.”

The building at 1514 Flint Road was built in 1990 by Boeing Co. to produce a variety of composite and thermoplastic aircraft parts. Triumph purchased the site from Boeing in 2003.

Lakeside Capital Group purchased the former Triumph plant and the 50-acre site it occupied for $13 million in March 2021, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

The company then announced plans to split the building into nine tenant spaces of varying sizes, with the smallest about 22,100 square feet and larger spaces up to 54,400 square feet.

“It’s going to take us several more years to properly develop the plan,” Lusardi said. “We are trying to make the space as flexible as possible.”

Magnesium Village progresses

Owners and planners involved with building the 504-apartment Magnesium Village recently applied for permits for foundations for several buildings as part of large project located at 777 E. Magnesium Road.

Plans call for 14 buildings, each with 36 apartment units, on about 26 acres in the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhood of north Spokane.

Planners estimated the valuation of each building at $1 million, according to permit records filed with the city.

According to predevelopment documents filed last year, the complex will include 871 parking stalls and about 593,000 square feet of building space. Plans also call for a fitness center.

It’s being built by T.W. Clark Construction, of Spokane. The architect is Jerod Harwood of hoist LLC . Neither T.W. Clark Construction nor Harwood could be reached for comment.

J.R. Bonnett Engineering, of Spokane, is leading the design for the project owned by East Magnesium Properties LLC.

McKinley School project continues

Planners building the McKinley School project have filed permits to begin the next phase of the mixed-use project that will add 83 living spaces at 1910 E. Main Ave. in Spokane.

Planners received approval to start work last fall on several buildings to add apartments and commercial space at 120 N. Magnolia St., which is adjacent to the historic McKinley School.

Permits sought this month seek to build a five-story building that will contain the 83 apartments and room for commercial space. The valuation of the most recent phase, which includes 67,323 square feet, was listed at $15.6 million, according to city documents.

Last year, InterUrban Development announced plans to build several buildings that would include more than 200 apartments.

About 200 to 250 people would live and work there, according to an environmental review from last year.

Bayley Construction, of Mercer Island, Washington, is the listed contractor. Board and Vellum Architecture and Design, of Seattle, and Storhaug Engineering, of Spokane, are designing the project.

Representatives from Board and Vellum and Storhaug could not be reached for comment.

Old City Hall floors set for revamp

Fusion Architecture and Coffman Engineers have submitted plans to remodel the top floors of Old City Hall building into new office space for both firms.

A building permit filed with the city seeks to remodel floors five and six of the building at 221 N. Wall St. into new office spaces.

The scope of the work will include about 24,600 square feet, and the valuation of the project was listed at $1 million, according to city records filed this month.

Kasey Kuhn of Fusion Architecture said the space had been vacant. She said Yost Gallagher Construction, of Spokane, is expected to complete the remodeling project by July.