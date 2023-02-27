2023 All-WCC Draft: The S-R’s Theo Lawson and Jim Meehan pick individual awards, draft All-WCC teams

The West Coast Conference preseason poll is voted on by the 10 coaches. The WCC individual awards and all-conference teams, which are expected to be released Wednesday, are voted on by the 10 coaches.

Makes sense, but we’re feeling a little left out. So, The Spokesman-Review’s Jim Meehan and Theo Lawson put together their picks for the five individual awards and then drafted all-conference teams. Each team has five players and a sixth man.

Meehan won the coin toss for the right to make the first overall pick.

Player of the Year

Jim Meehan/Theo Lawson: Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Repeat players of the year are rare in the WCC, but Gonzaga’s All-American forward set himself up with a chance to become the league’s first since Blake Stepp (2002-03, 2003-04) when he elected to return for his senior season, then left no doubt averaging 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Timme gets the unanimous S-R nod and if WCC coaches are on the same wavelength, he’ll join a list of two-time winners that includes Santa Clara’s Steve Nash, Pepperdine’s Doug Christie and San Francisco’s Bill Cartwright.

Others considered: Cam Shelton, LMU; Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara; Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s; Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s.

Defensive Player of the Year

Meehan: Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

The senior guard has been on a roll offensively with at least 27 points in five of the last six games, but he’s been a tough-minded defender throughout his career. He has 48 steals and 11 blocks and usually guards the opponent’s best perimeter player – and there are a lot of quality guards/wings in the WCC. Johnson gets the nod, barely, over Gonzaga’s Anton Watson.

Lawson: Kyle Bowen, Saint Mary’s

Chet Holmgren was the runaway choice last year and another Gonzaga forward, Anton Watson, might be deserving this time. Bowen gets my nod after leading a Saint Mary’s unit that allowed just 60.6 points in conference games. For context, BYU was the league’s next best defense allowing 69.8 ppg. Bowen has the individual numbers to back this selection, too. He was the only WCC player to average more than one block and one steal per game, posting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Others considered: Anton Watson, Gonzaga.

Newcomer of the Year

Meehan/Lawson: Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound transfer from Illinois has had a breakout season for the Broncos. He scored 30 and 34 points in his first two games in a Santa Clara uniform. He scores inside and outside and averages 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Others considered: Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s; Tyrell Roberts, USF; Eric Williams Jr., San Diego; Rudi Williams, BYU.

Sixth Man of the Year

Meehan/Lawson: Rudi Williams, BYU

There wasn’t a clear-cut option, but among WCC players coming off the bench, Williams was the top scorer averaging 12.7 points to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Others considered: Jordan Ivy-Curry, Pacific; Jalin Anderson, LMU; Michael Graham, LMU; Zane Meeks, USF; Mike Meadows, Portland; Malachi Smith, Gonzaga.

Coach of the Year

Meehan: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s

The Gaels went from receiving no votes in the preseason poll to as high as No. 15 in the AP rankings and they’re currently No. 7 in the NET. Saint Mary’s earned a WCC co-championship, the fourth title under Bennett, with one of the nation’s top defenses in the country. Next on my ballot would be Herb Sendek, who lost Jalen Williams to the NBA but still led Santa Clara to 23 wins and third place in the WCC.

Lawson: Stan Johnson, LMU

It’d be easy to make a case for three or four coaches here, but Johnson is a worthy candidate after leading the Lions to a 19-11 regular season record and fourth-place finish in the league standings. LMU, picked to finish ninth before the season started, became the first team in WCC history to notch wins against Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and BYU in the same season. In doing that, the Lions snapped GU’s 75-game home win streak.

Others considered: Mark Few, Gonzaga; Herb Sendek, Santa Clara.

All-WCC Draft (writers alternated picks)

Meehan

1. Drew Timme, Gonzaga: No way I’m passing up on a soon-to-be three-time All-American. Timme, despite constant double teams, hits 64% of 2-point attempts, averages 21.2 points and hands out 3.2 assists – the latter two are career highs.

2. Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s: Senior guard is a strong defender and he’s elevated his scoring average from 11.7 points to 14.7 over the last six games.

3. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga: Junior wing is one of the best 3-point shooters in the West at 43% and his floater usually finds the bottom of the net. He averaged 17.6 points in conference play.

4. Anton Watson, Gonzaga: That’s right, I drafted Gonzaga’s three frontcourt starters. Watson’s stats – 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals – don’t adequately reflect his impact at both ends of the court.

5. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine: This 6-7 wing is considered by many as the WCC’s best draft prospect so it’s a steal to get him as my fifth starter. Lewis can score at all three levels and averages 17.1 points.

6. Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco: Bringing the speedy 6-0 guard off the bench gives me another scorer (17.2 points), ballhandler (2.9 assists), perimter threat (80 made 3s), rebounder (5.5, 15th in the WCC) and defender (WCC-leading 67 steals).

Lawson

1. Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara: Podziemski wasn’t at the top of my draft board, but I’ll be glad to have his scoring, defense and general versatility. Few players in the league have had a better closing stretch than the transfer, who averaged 22.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last four games.

2. Cam Shelton, LMU: Defense may not be a strength of this unit, but good luck stopping it. Along with Gonzaga’s Timme, Santa Clara’s Podziemski and LMU’s Shelton were the only players in the conference with four 30-point games this season.

3. Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s: Similar to my first two picks, Mahaney can put pressure on opposing defenses with perimeter shooting and penetration. There aren’t many players in the WCC better with the game on the line. Just ask Gonzaga and BYU.

4. Kyle Bowen, Saint Mary’s: With my backcourt averaging around 65 ppg, I could afford to make a defensive pick at No. 4. Bowen is a quality rebounder (7.4 boards per game) and can keep defenses honest, making 32 of 80 (40%) on 3-pointers this season.

5. Moses Wood, Portland: On the right night, Wood can score as well as anyone in the conference and he’s made at least four 3-pointers in nine different games this season. Wood’s also a solid rebounder, averaging 6.3 boards.

6. Malachi Smith, Gonzaga: A slightly unorthodox choice here, but Smith could average anywhere from 15-20 ppg for almost every other school in the league. He can play three positions in the backcourt and has been valuable on defense for the Zags.