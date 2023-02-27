Gonzaga moves into top-10 of Associated Press Top 25 for first time since Jan. 16

Gonzaga couldn’t catch Saint Mary’s in the NCAA NET rankings to earn a No. 1 seed at the WCC Tournament, but the Bulldogs created more separation between themselves and the Gaels in the Associated Press Top 25 after Saturday’s 77-68 win at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags rolled past San Diego 97-72 on Thursday before beating Saint Mary’s two days later to clinch a share of the WCC regular season title. The Gaels, who are No. 7 in the NET rankings, will be the No. 1 seed at the upcoming conference tournament, while the Bulldogs, who moved up to No. 9 in NET, will have the No. 2 seed.

AP voters have a different idea of where GU and SMC stand when it comes to the national pecking order.

While Gonzaga moved into the top-10 for the first time since Jan. 16 – the poll released before the Bulldogs’ home loss to Loyola Marymount – Saint Mary’s dropped two spots to No. 17.

The Zags close the regular season at home on Wednesday against Chicago State (6 p.m., KHQ).

There was no movement within the top five of this week’s AP poll with Houston staying put at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Purdue.

However, every team ranked No. 6-19 moved up or down at least one position. Virginia had the biggest move, dropping seven places to No. 13 after a pair of losses in the ACC.

Arizona, coached by former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd dropped one spot to No. 8 after losing to Pac-12 rival Arizona State on a halfcourt buzzer beater on Saturday afternoon.

Teams Gonzaga played during the nonconference/preseason schedule still occupy seven spots in the AP Top 25. Alabama stayed put at No. 2 after improving to 25-4 while No. 5 Purdue, No. 7 Baylor and No. 9 Texas maintained Top 10 positions.

Tennesssee, which beat the Bulldogs in a preseason game in Frisco, Texas, fell one spot to No. 12, Xavier tumbled three spots to No. 19 and Kentucky stayed put at No. 23.