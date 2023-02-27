Gonzaga’s Drew Timme to The Athletic: ‘I’m a senior, and I’m moving on’

Drew Timme is down to his last handful of games in a Gonzaga uniform.

The All-American forward shut down any speculation that he might take advantage of a fifth year of college eligibility, telling The Athletic’s Seth Davis he’ll move on to the NBA at the end of Gonzaga’s 2022-23 season.

“I’ve done my four years,” Timme said. “I’m a senior, and I’m moving on.”

Timme spoke with Davis over the phone after then-No. 12 Gonzaga’s 77-68 victory over No. 15 Saint Mary’s at McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday. Timme scored 19 points – 13 of those coming in the second half – to help Gonzaga clinch a share of the West Coast Conference regular season title.

Gonzaga didn’t make Timme available to local reporters in a postgame press conference on Saturday.

The senior is one of, if not the most, accomplished players to come through Gonzaga’s program and is closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record held by Frank Burgess.

Timme’s averaging 21.2 points per game entering Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Chicago State and only needs 39 to break Burgess’ record of 2,196 points.

The Dallas native would need to set a career-high to break the record on Wednesday, but there’s a good chance he becomes the school’s career scoring leader next week at the WCC Tournament, where the Zags will be the No. 2 seed playing at 8:30 p.m. on Monday against Santa Clara, San Francisco, Pepperdine or Pacific.

Timme hasn’t suggested that he would consider returning for a fifth season and his mother Megan told The Spokesman-Review in a preseason interview it was unlikely her son would take advantage of a waiver giving players who competed during the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season an additional year of eligibility.

“He does (have the waiver),” Megan said. “He’s not going to take it, but he does.”

Some have still postulated that Timme may consider returning to school to take advantage of NIL deals. Last offseason Timme told FOX Sports reporter John Fanta he expected to make anywhere from $200,000-$500,000 as a late second-round NBA Draft pick and would earn more from NIL revenue by returning to school.

Timme’s nearing the tail end of his most productive season at Gonzaga, but the senior hasn’t improved his position in the majority of mock drafts that consider him a late second-round selection at best.

Davis asked Timme if there was any sum of money that could entice him to return to the Zags for the 2023-24 season.

“Hmm. Why don’t we say $100 million?” Timme said.

Timme is one of four seniors who’ll be celebrated in pregame Senior Night ceremonies on Wednesday. Rasir Bolton, in his fifth college season, is the only player on Gonzaga’s roster who isn’t eligible to return next year. Senior forward Anton Watson and senior guard Malachi Smith both have the option to come back for a fifth season.

Timme, who was named the Naismith National Player of the Week after scoring 41 points in a home sweep of San Diego and Saint Mary’s, is already the program’s career leader in field goals made (849) and needs just 21 more to move into the top-five of the career rebounds list. Timme has 839 career rebounds.

The reigning WCC Player of the Year, Timme currently has a 115-12 career record at Gonzaga and is the program’s career NCAA Tournament leader for both points and field goals.