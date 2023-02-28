100 years ago in Spokane: Determined Cannon Hill residents quashed plans to move unwed mothers into the neighborhood

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The board of the Florence Crittenton Home (for unwed mothers) gave up on its attempt to purchase a large home in the Cannon Hill neighborhood.

This decision was based on a promise from Cannon Hill residents to raise $2,000 to pay a penalty to back out of the sales contract for the home. The chairman said he was convinced the neighbors were making a sincere effort to raise the money.

“We are still in a terrible predicament regarding quarters for our family of girls, and their need for housing was largely responsible for our action in hurrying through the deal for the house at Fifth and Adams, which was ready for immediate occupancy,” he said.

The institution’s former location burned to the ground earlier in the month. Now the board would have to start over in seeking a new location for the hospital and home.

From the movie beat: Crowds were flocking to “The Grub Stake,” the Nell Shipman movie that was filmed in Spokane and North Idaho.

It premiered over the weekend at the Casino Theater. The Spokane Daily Chronicle’s reviewer was impressed.

“The play is dramatic. It gripped the audience from the start …. Almost from the prelude a deep silence fell over the house and it was broken only by a sigh when a dramatic climax was reached, or a burst of laughter as some humorous turn broke the tensity of the plot.”

Unfortunately, the movie did not enjoy the hoped-for national success. The movie’s screenings were limited because of financial shortfalls, poor marketing and lack of a solid distribution deal.