16-year-old arrested after fatal hit and run in January on East Sprague

A 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday afternoon after a fatal hit-and-run last month in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, his family and his attorney met with Spokane Valley detectives at the detention center, where he was arrested.

Spokane Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a dead woman at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 27, near the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue. The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen.

Detectives located the suspected vehicle on South Bowdish Road with front-end damage consistent with the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.