Driver hospitalized after head-on collision with semi on U.S. 395 in Stevens County
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:18 p.m.
A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision with a semitruck in Stevens County Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision occurred about 3 miles north of Colville on U.S. Highway 395 at about 9 p.m., patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan Senger said.
The driver, whose vehicle and gender were not specified, had injuries that weren’t life-threatening to their lower extremities, Senger said. The semitruck driver was uninjured.
The highway was blocked until 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Senger said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.