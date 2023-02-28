The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Driver hospitalized after head-on collision with semi on U.S. 395 in Stevens County

Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:18 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision with a semitruck in Stevens County Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred about 3 miles north of Colville on U.S. Highway 395 at about 9 p.m., patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan Senger said.

The driver, whose vehicle and gender were not specified, had injuries that weren’t life-threatening to their lower extremities, Senger said. The semitruck driver was uninjured.

The highway was blocked until 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Senger said.

