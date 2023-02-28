Driver hospitalized after head-on collision with semi on U.S. 395 in Stevens County

A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision with a semitruck in Stevens County Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred about 3 miles north of Colville on U.S. Highway 395 at about 9 p.m., patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan Senger said.

The driver, whose vehicle and gender were not specified, had injuries that weren’t life-threatening to their lower extremities, Senger said. The semitruck driver was uninjured.

The highway was blocked until 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Senger said.