Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim wins WCC Player of the Week award

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim ended the regular season the way she started it, by being named West Coast Conference Player of the Week.

The honor, announced Tuesday, is the third of the season for Ejim, a junior forward from Calgary, Alberta. She won the first two of the season, in mid-November, then capped the regular season by leading the Zags to a pair of road wins that clinched the WCC title.

Ejim averaged a double-double in wins last week and San Diego and BYU, with 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. She also shot 65% from the field and dished out six assists.

Gonzaga players won or shared seven of the WCC’s 16 Player of the Week awards this season, with Kaylynne Truong and Brynna Maxwell taking home two each.

Also on Tuesday, Ejim and Truong were named to the WCC’s All-Academic team. Teammates McKayla Williams and Eliza Hollingsworth were honorable mention selections.

To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average, while also being a significant contributor to their team and in at least their second year at their university.

Ejim averages a team-high 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while starting in every game this year. She is majoring in human physiology and has a 3.52 GPA.

Truong is averaging 16.1 points and has a WCC-leading 148 assists while starting every game and averaging 32.4 minutes. Truong is majoring in kinesiology and holds a 3.62 GPA.

Another every-game starter, Williams plays 30.7 minutes a game, averages 7.8 points and has 32 steals this season. A political science major, Williams has a 3.50 GPA.

Hollingsworth has a 3.2 GPA while majoring in human physiology and has a 3.2 GPA. Hollingsworth averages 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.