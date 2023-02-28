Gonzaga senior guard Rasir Bolton named to WCC All-Academic Team

Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has been named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic men’s basketball team.

Bolton, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, has a 3.72 cumulative grade-point average as he wraps up his master’s in organizational leadership.

Bolton has started all 30 games this season for the 10th-ranked Zags and averages 10.7 points and 2.6 assists. He has connected on 50% of his attempts inside the arc, 38.5% on 3-pointers and 81.1% on free throws.

Bolton is in his second season at Gonzaga after transferring from Iowa State. He was All-WCC honorable mention last year when he averaged 11.2 points on 46% accuracy behind the 3-point line.

The native of Petersburg, Virginia, has scored 1,817 points in five seasons. He’s averaged in double figures in all five seasons (one at Penn State, two at Iowa State and two at Gonzaga). He’s made 37.7% on 3-pointers and 84.3% at the foul line in 145 career games.

Bolton is joined on the all-academic team by Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara; Keli Leaupepe and Cam Shelton, LMU; Zane Meeks, San Francisco; Fousseyni Traore, BYU; Kyle Bowen and Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary’s; and Chika Nduka and Tyler Robertson, Portland.