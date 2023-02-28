Man accused of breaking into Buhl Police Department
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:48 p.m.
Twin Falls Times-News staff reports
BUHL, Idaho – The police department was broken into early Saturday morning by a 30-year-old man who said his intent was to go to jail, police said.
He is also accused of breaking windows and damaging the inside of a Buhl house he used to live in.
Louis Hayden Dorfman of Buhl told police he broke into the police department through the back door by using a rock when the department was closed for business, records say. After getting inside, he is suspected of cluttering the records department before being detained by a Twin Falls County sheriff’s deputy.
Police responded to the reports of damage at about 4 a.m.
Dorfman is charged with two counts of malicious injury to property and a misdemeanor count of unlawful entry.
Records say that Dorfman might not have been taking medication he had been prescribed for a mental health condition. He told officers that he broke into the police department with the intent of going to jail.
Damage to the police department door was estimated at $2,400, including about $500 for a welder to secure it. The house on 12th Avenue North in Buhl received an estimated $2,000 damage, including broken windows, holes punched in walls and doors ripped off their hinges.
Dorman’s bond was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for March 10.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.