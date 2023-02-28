Missoula woman arrested after hundreds of fentanyl pills discovered during Post Falls traffic stop
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:49 p.m.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman after they discovered hundreds of fentanyl pills and meth inside of her vehicle during a routine traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Rebecca Piper, 40, of Missoula, was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of trafficking meth and possession of fentanyl.
Deputies stopped Piper in Post Falls, near Fifth Avenue and Pleasant View Road, when they discovered marijuana in plain view, the release said. Deputies then discovered 349 fentanyl pills and 7.25 ounces of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.
