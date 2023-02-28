Police investigating likely suicide at home of man recently arrested on suspicion of child molestation
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:35 p.m.
Spokane Valley Deputies are investigating a death at the home of a man recently arrested on suspicion of child rape.
Deputies responded to 1021 S. Mamer Road at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday and found a dead person. Initial information indicates the person died by suicide, said Mark Gregory, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Property records indicate the home is owned by Patrick “Joseph” Cabeza, 61, who was arrested Feb. 16 on suspicion of assaulting three young boys. He bonded out of jail not long after.
Cabeza was set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on three counts of child rape, five counts of child molestation, three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree assault.
It’s unclear whether Cabeza attended that hearing. His attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man, along with the cause and manner of death, Gregory said.
