Woman and her 11-year-old son found safe

Update: Ashley and Paxtyn Yount have been found safe, Post Falls police said.

Original story:

Police are looking for a woman who they believe kidnapped her son Monday night in Post Falls.

Post Falls police responded around 6:40 p.m. to a dispute at a residence in the 1900 block of Quail Run Boulevard, according to police. During the argument, Ashley Yount, 37, left with her 11-year-old son, Paxtyn Yount, who is supposed to be in his grandmother’s custody, per a court order.

Ashley Yount is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate K695637. Police obtained a warrant to arrest her on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the mother or son is urged to call (208) 773-3517.