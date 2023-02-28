The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 24° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police took DNA, black clothing from Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania new documents show

Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:17 p.m.

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Ted S. Warren/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Ted S. Warren/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Police took Bryan Kohberger’s DNA along with a series of black clothing items from his family’s Pennsylvania home, court documents released Tuesday show.

Kohberger is charged with killing four University of Idaho students last November. A list of items seized from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, was included in a search warrant released publicly for the first time Tuesday. Additional search warrants, likely for Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, are expected to be released Wednesday, according to court staff.

Roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found dead in their home near the U of I campus in November.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student, was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

FBI investigators seized a silver flash light, four medical style gloves, along with six items of clothing. Those items included a WSU Cougars black sweatshirt, black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, and black socks, shorts and boxers.

They also collected Kohberger’s DNA, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The weapon used in the attacks was not on the list. Investigators have yet to find the Ka-Bar style knife when they last spoke publicly about the case prior to a gag order issued by a Latah County Judge on Jan. 3.

Kohberger’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 26.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety