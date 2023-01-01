At least 14 dead following attempt to free inmates from Mexican jail

German Press Agency

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – At least 14 people were killed when a group of criminals tried to storm a prison in northern Mexico, according to the authorities.

Ten security forces and four inmates died when the attackers arrived at the detention center in Ciudad Juárez, a city on the U.S. border, in armored vehicles and opened fire, according to the public prosecutor’s office in the state of Chihuahua.

A further 13 people were injured in Sunday’s attack, it said.

The perpetrators tried to free inmates from the prison, according to media reports. At least 24 prisoners were able to escape during the attack.

Many Mexican prisons, which are often overcrowded, are controlled by criminal gangs. Briefly before the attempted storming of the facility, several police officers were attacked by armed perpetrators in Ciudad Juárez, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

Two suspects were killed in the incident, and four arrested, it said.

With a rate of 85 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, Ciudad Juárez currently ranks fifth on the list of the most dangerous cities in the world.