Awaiting a distribution deal, Emerson family ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ for a summer release

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Donnie Emerson could give Vladimir and Estragon, who were waiting for Godot, a lesson in patience.

Emerson and his brother Joe Emerson hoped to make a splash with their debut album, “Dreamin’ Wild” in 1979. But the album slipped between the cracks of history. However, the collection of blue-eyed soul crafted by the siblings in Fruitland, Washington, was unearthed by a music blogger 30-years later.

The story of brothers clad in Elvis-eque jumpsuits for the album cover while crafting catchy pop, which was finally appreciated a generation after its release, inspired a film written and directed by Bill Pohlad (“Love & Mercy”). Casey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel star in the movie, which was shot in Spokane and Fruitland in 2021.

Contrary to a recent report by a local TV news station, a deal with a film distributor has yet to happen. So the waiting game continues.

The station “put out something that was premature,” Donnie Emerson’s manager Rob Harder said. “They reported that an agreement was reached with a production company but nothing has happened yet.”

The story, which was posted last week, was taken offline at Harder’s request.

However, Harder is optimistic that a deal will be signed soon. “Within a week or two a big announcement should happen,” Harder said. “We are in the final phase of talks with a major distribution company.”

After attending a screening of “Dreamin’ Wild’ at the Magic Lantern in September, Donnie Emerson hoped for a Christmas release.

Emerson’s camp is optimistic that “Dreamin’ Wild” will hit screens during the summer.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” Harder said. “We can’t say anything until it’s all definite but things are looking good.”

Expect “Dreamin’ Wild,” which was screened at festivals in Venice and Toronto in September, to premiere in Spokane. “That will be something to look forward to,” Harder said.