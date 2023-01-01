Former KREM reporter and anchor Dawn Picken remembered as talented writer, advocate, friend in grief

Dawn Picken, a longtime TV personality in Spokane, sits April 9, 2012, in a South Hill Starbucks. She had recently moved back to Spokane looking for work. Before that, she took a long trip around the world with her two young children, living in New Zealand for several months, following the death of her husband, Sean. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)

Friends of former KREM-TV journalist Dawn Picken describe a gifted writer, fierce advocate and one who could build community around her – whether in Spokane, on world travels or with a new life abroad.

After battling a genetic liver condition, Picken, 52, died in hospice care on Monday in New Zealand, where she and her two children had moved about 11 years ago. Survivors include daughter Fiona, 18, and son Finley, 17. She worked at KREM from 2000-08 as a reporter and anchor, and also worked as a journalist and writer in New Zealand.

She recently released a book, “Love, Loss and Lifelines: My Year of Grief on the Run,” on her journey after the 2010 death of husband Sean Stanelun. Picken was a marathon runner. In October, her health began to deteriorate, with signs of internal bleeding. She’d hoped for a liver transplant, but specialists found cancers and signs of deteriorating organs that made her ineligible.

Born in Ohio, Picken came to KREM with Stanelun, a photojournalist who later launched a video production business. They married Dec. 3, 1999, after working in TV news in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tamara McGregor, former KREM news director now at the Inlander, said Picken was empathetic and has “a real curiosity about others.”

“She really was a gifted writer and storyteller,” McGregor said, . “I do think some of the best work she did was with her husband Sean at KREM.”

McGregor said Picken brought co-workers together, often inviting them to holiday gatherings. Picken also launched a consumer news beat, “KREM 2 On Your Side.” After leaving KREM, she worked about two years at Greater Spokane Incorporated, but people still called the station asking about her doing stories.

“Viewers saw her as being an advocate,” McGregor said. “She ended up anchoring on our morning show. We’d use her for special assignments, working on sweet stories or more complicated ones, because she had the ability to handle nuances and to handle the challenging stories.”

Nearly 10 years after arriving in Spokane, neighbors, friends and co-workers rallied to support Picken and the family, after Stanelun became ill in fall 2009. Picken remained constantly by his hospital bedside. The following January, he died at age 48 from complications following pancreatic surgery and necrotizing fasciitis.

At the time of Stanelun’s death, Fiona and Finley were 6 and 4. Picken began to write on social media and in blogs about her grief, and a decision to travel the world with their children. They went to France, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg and South Africa, among other stops, but had an extended stay in New Zealand. She and the children eventually settled in Tauranga.

Over the years, she periodically returned to Spokane to visit friends. Picken had known since age 26 that she had Caroli disease, a rare liver condition.

Travel and humor were constants in her life, and they spilled over into relationships and writing.

At age 17, she left Ohio to live as an exchange student in Luxembourg for a year.

“Standing still was never my thing,” Picken wrote about that experience. “I improved upon my high school French, learned Luxembourgish, and rode the rails throughout Europe, traveling solo to Prague, Budapest, and Oslo.”

McGregor laughed when remembering Picken spoke Luxembourgish.

“Is that even a thing?”

Lisa Fairbanks Rossi, Picken’s neighbor when she lived in Eagle Ridge, became one of her “park friends” a few doors down. Their kids, about the same age, played together. The relationship got more real after Stanelun was hospitalized.

“That’s when the neighbors responded, offered support and were taking the kids,” Rossi said. “It was the time we all became closer. I offered comedy. I made her laugh.”

Rossi said she’s a terrible runner, but later joined Picken on neighborhood runs just to spend time with her. She used the strategy of cracking jokes, so they both had to stop because of laughter. They shared a love of coffee.

“She kept her body up, running. That was the thing she did for herself. That was her refuge.”

Rossi gave Picken a mix tape, really a CD. One side had songs for Picken to listen to when sad and grieving, and the other side’s music was energizing and happy for times with her kids.

“We knew she didn’t have a lot of time to herself. We knew it was a struggle to stay happy, effervescent and active.

“I don’t think she got to grieve until she started writing, and then she says a lot in great detail.”

Rossi, who is reading Picken’s book, said she now understands more.

“Dawn was so cool,” she said. “When she decided to travel, I knew about her liver condition. I didn’t know how much of a life sentence it was. Now, I understand why she left and went traveling. She wasn’t running to escape death. She was wanting to buoy her kids with life experiences, perspectives and have as rich a life as possible for the time she had left. That was such a core of her.

“She’s brilliant, funny, self-deprecating and all the things you appreciate in a beautiful woman.”

Dan Garrity, a college professor in Boise, was a KREM assistant news director when Picken was hired. It was a score professionally, and personally.

“Being the kind of profession that we are, and this sounds awful, but you’re seeing the beautiful people,” Garrity said. “Sometimes, I’d see the not-so-beautiful side of beautiful, but Dawn was beautiful through and through.”

He joked about a workspace area being like a land of misfit toys.

“Dawn arose among the thorns so to speak – very funny, full of life, and oh my God, what a great writer early on. Even more than 20 years later reading what she was writing about her own impending demise was just very, very moving. It can be a great reminder for all of us – channel your inner Dawn and have fun right now, hug somebody right now and say what you’ve got to say right now.”

Her KREM work proved she was a no-nonsense, tell-the-truth journalist, said Jeff Humphrey, another former KREM co-worker.

“Smart as a whip and just sharp, and Dawn was in it for the journalism,” Humphrey said. “She just happened to be lovely at the same time.”

Although she had professional accolades, McGregor said Picken likely would say her life’s work was her kids.

“A great mother who always had a sense of humor, and she was a super-devoted partner when Sean got sick,” McGregor said. “She was such a fearless advocate for him.”

She made sure the kids knew about their father, Humphrey added. “She was always loyal to the memory of Sean.”

Before her death, Picken turned to making sure that her kids would flourish. Fiona is working on a bachelor’s degree in radiology in Auckland, said BeckyAud-Jennison, a longtime New Zealand friend. Finley is completing high school while living with his grandfather in Ohio.

“Dawn was ineligible for life insurance because of her severe liver condition,” said Aud-Jennison, who set up a Givealittle fundraiser page. “Dawn’s desire was for the children to be supported to finish their advanced studies.”

Picken also taught others much about grief, McGregor said.

“She’s just been so open. I’ve learned so much from her about how grief isn’t linear. “She was so generous and fearless in sharing her story and letting us all learn from her strength and wisdom.”