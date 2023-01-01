Man shot in South Seattle road-rage incident
Jan. 1, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:38 p.m.
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting near the Riverview neighborhood early Saturday.
Police responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance to the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Southwest after a witness heard several gunshots, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Officers arrived and found a man sitting outside his vehicle with a gun shot wound to his lower back. The suspected shooter fled the scene in “a sedan type vehicle in an unknown direction,” Officer Judinna Gulpan wrote on the SPD Blotter.
The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
