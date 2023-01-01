Tacoma police: New Year’s Eve domestic violence call leads to officer-involved shooting
Jan. 1, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:37 p.m.
TACOMA - A New Year’s Eve domestic violence call led to a shooting involving Tacoma Police officers and an unidentified suspect, according to a news release from the department.
The dispatch call came at 7:31 p.m., the department said. A man called 911 and said he was involved in a domestic violence incident with his fiancée and that he was armed with a knife.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 3800 block of North Pearl Street. Police said the 32-year-old man was asked to step out of the apartment to speak with them. After multiple calls, the man came out. Shots were fired. No one was injured. The department release offered no additional details.
Officers recovered a weapon at the scene. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. The investigation is ongoing, the department said.
