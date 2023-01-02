100 years ago in Spokane: Defense attorney uses ‘sly trick’ in closing argument to sensational perjury trial

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

William H. Plummer delivered the closing argument for the defense in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial, making the following points:

• That 95% of the testimony given by Beatrice Sant was “the truth,” but 5% was “a lie” and that it would be impossible for the jury to untangle one from the other.

• That Sant would “do anything for the prosecuting attorney’s office.”

• That Lillian Bergland, the owner of the Granite Hotel, “tried to blackmail the Codds.”

• That “Spider” Lazone, a state witness, “is a disgrace to the spider family – I would call him a tarantula.”

• That Ann Mae Mercer Green “was the cause of the trouble” that led to the fatal fight between Codd and Frank Brinton.

• That her mother, “Grandma” Green, who testified for the prosecution, possessed a mind “in a poisoned condition” as a result of her “affiliations with Mrs. Bergland.”

• That the newspapers had “entirely swung public sentiment over to our side of the case.” Then he expressed his thanks to the newspaper men.”

The Spokane Daily Chronicle labeled this “a sly trick,” because Plummer was aware that the judge had ordered the jury not to read the daily newspapers. Thus the jury had no way of knowing that the newspapers had done nothing of the sort.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1903: President Theodore Roosevelt shuts down a post office in Indianola, Mississippi, for refusing to accept its appointed postmistress because she was Black.