A Grip on Sports: Pac-12’s bowl results were looking good until late in the game, which seems appropriate

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The Pac-12 played seven bowl games in the past few weeks. Won three of them. Lost the others. What will people remember? Yep, you guessed it. The losses. And they should.

• If you are keeping score at home, and we’re sure everyone is, Washington, Oregon and Oregon State won. The schools south of the Oregon border? They all lost, and in stunning fashion. Oh, and the team that somewhat resembled Washington State, even wearing the Cougars’ uniforms and everything, fell in L.A. to Fresno State. But we’re pretty sure that wasn’t the same group that played through the regular season, not in the coaching boxes, not on defense and not on the offensive line.

Speaking of Los Angeles, that’s where the conference’s trouble started, ended and still resides.

The Cougar defeat was the beginning. Utah’s second-half collapse in the Rose Bowl – another Hollywood sequel, are we right? – ended it late Monday afternoon. In between UCLA and USC had a third-act collapse, sort of like the latest Marvel movies. Except, with Marvel, you could make a defense. There was no defense for either the Bruins and Trojans.

Big Ten offensive coordinators had to be happy. Neither schools’ fans were.

UCLA’s Sun Bowl collapse could be attributed, in large part, to quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s bad back, an ailment that kept him off the field at the end. But he also threw almost a handful of interceptions, though, to be fair, it was his receivers’ bad hands that accounted for half of the total.

The Trojans’ late Cotton Bowl meltdown – they led by 15 points with less than 5 minutes left – rest solely in the hands of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. His group dropped the ball on Tulane’s penultimate possession, giving up an almost 60-yard pass play when it should have been playing a soft zone, forcing the Green Wave to burn clock en route to the endzone. Instead, Grinch was aggressive and it cost USC.

Then USC’s kick returner dropped the ensuing kickoff out of bounds at the 1-yard line, a faux pas that led directly to a safety. After the free kick, the Trojans finally forced everything underneath, not yielding until there were less than 10 seconds left. But yield they did and Tulane took home a 46-45 victory.

What a way to start the day’s bowl games. Even worse was how Utah ended them, giving up big play after big play in the second half to usually plodding Penn State. The 35-21 loss can be explained, somewhat, by the Utes’ Cam Rising being sidelined for a second consecutive Rose Bowl with an in-game injury. But that’s the risk of relying on your quarterback to make big plays with his feet.

The Utes paid the price. And the Pac-12’s reputation suffers once again.

• The Rose Bowl was our last football game of the day. (And probably the final old-fashioned Rose Bowl ever.) We made a deal with the wife the evening’s entertainment was her choice. We watched a movie.

So we missed what happened in Cincinnati, at least why it was happening.

That’s the deal with modern life, though. You really don’t miss anything. Though we didn’t see Buffalo Bills defensive back Damir Hamlin collapse on the field as it happened, we have seen it more than once. It was tragic and scary.

Hopefully it won’t lead to anything permanent for Hamlin though that won’t be determined for a while. It does, however, underline once more how dangerous the game we all love to watch is to those playing it. Any hit can be the last, though consequences such as what happened to Hamlin are rare. But torn ACLs, broken bones, ruptured Achilles, those type of injuries, all of which threaten a livelihood, happen regularly.

We cheer, we boo, we lament every missed tackle and block. But the folks who play the game put their health on the line every time they take the field. Never forget it.

WSU: The Cougars are trying to shore up their offensive line. They took a big step Monday when Southern Utah transfer Christy Nkanu declared he will head to Pullman next year. Colton Clark has all the details in this story. … Mississippi State honored former WSU coach Mike Leach the best way possible, with a bowl victory. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner takes a look at the bowl results in the Mercury News. … He also passes along recruiting information. … Washington is actually losing a player to the portal. … Utah had a lot of injuries this season. They finally became too much yesterday. The Utes may never win a Rose Bowl game. … The USC defense once again undermined a tremendous performance from Caleb Williams and the offense. … In basketball news, Oregon State needs more production from its centers. … Colorado needs more of a lot of things. … Arizona needs to play better defense.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs’ success last week led to team honor and individual awards. Theo Lawson covers the Zags’ ranking and Drew Timme’s West Coast Conference weekly award. … The women won twice but fell a spot in the A.P. poll. Jim Allen has that story.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, who can blame Montana State’s kicker? He is going to spend his final year of college football kicking in L.A. … Idaho State coach Cody Hawkins has a big week ahead.

Seahawks: We were going to rant and rave about the NFL and the game times for this weekend. How Seattle got the short end of the stick, and the NFL made life easier for the Green Bay Packers. But then we decided no one was surprised the Packers’ game with Detroit will not be played at the same time as the Hawks’ matchup with the Rams. That if the Seahawks win, the Lions’ playoff hopes are done, making life easier for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Nor do the Hawks have anyone else to blame but themselves. After all, they lost four games to the NFC South. And at home to the Raiders. … Jordyn Brooks will be out until sometime next season. He has a torn ACL and will require surgery. … If you have questions, we can pass along a few answers. … Quandre Diggs had another interception. His return, however, left something to be desired.

Kraken: The weather can be pretty warm in Seattle in the winter. Or really cold. Rainy or snowy. Icy or clear. No matter what, the Kraken will host the NHL’s outdoor game next season.

• The holidays are over. Now the long part of winter kicks in. From now until the first crocus pops up, there isn’t a lot to look forward to, in a weather sense. But in sports? We have football, basketball, hockey, spring training, tennis from Australia and golf from warmer climes all over the world. Until later …