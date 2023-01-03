Class of 2024 standout Zoom Diallo schedules Gonzaga visit for Jan. 14-15 weekend

Zoom Diallo, a standout guard in the Class of 2024, is expected to make an official visit to Gonzaga next week.

Diallo is scheduled to be in Spokane for the Jan. 14-15 weekend, according to 247sports. Gonzaga entertains Portland on Jan. 14. The Zags take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 12, before returning home to face the Pilots.

Diallo, who led Tacoma’s Curtis High to the State 4A championship last spring, had an unofficial visit to Gonzaga in September, tweeting afterward that he’d received a scholarship offer from the Zags.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Diallo is regarded as the state’s top-ranked recruit. He’s taken official visits to Arizona and Florida State. On3.com lists Gonzaga (40.4%) as a slight favorite over Arizona (26.8%) and Florida State (22.9%), but Diallo is receiving considerable attention from powerhouse programs. He has at least 17 offers, according to Rivals.com.

Diallo has made a swift rise up recruiting rankings. He went from unranked to No. 19 overall in Rivals’ rankings in late September. He’s No. 11 in 247sports’ rankings and second among point guards behind No. 8 Elliot Cadeau, who recently committed to North Carolina. On3 ranks Diallo at No. 33.

“Diallo burst onto the scene this summer and solidified himself as one of the top point guard prospects in the junior class,” Rivals wrote of Diallo. “The new five-star is a dynamic, explosive driver with versatile scoring ability once he gets to the rim. He excels at getting downhill, getting paint touches, creating shots for himself and for others via kick-outs or dump-offs.”

Diallo averaged nearly 18 points and just over five assists and five rebounds as a sophomore last season. He had a game-high 22 points, three steals and three assists in a 52-49 win over top-seeded Mount Si in the 4A title game. He was named to Scorebook Live’s all-classification all-state first team.

Carter Bryant, another standout in the 2024 class, is tentatively scheduled to visit Gonzaga on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the Zags entertain BYU at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Bryant, a 6-8, 225-pound forward at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach, California, is rated No. 7 in 247sports’ rankings, No. 15 by On3 and No. 43 by ESPN.

Bryant visited Louisville in November. He’s expected to visit Arizona on Feb. 24-25. The Wildcats entertain Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 25. Bryant has more than 20 scholarship offers, including most of the Pac-12.

Arizona is a slight favorite at 37.4% over Gonzaga (24.8%), according to On3.