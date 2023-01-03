Fatal crash reported south of Spokane
Jan. 3, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:14 p.m.
From staff reports
One person died in a crash south of Spokane Tuesday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reported.
U.S. Highway 195 was blocked in both directions after the two-vehicle crash near Bradshaw Road around 2:21 p.m., WSP said in a news release.
An unspecified commercial vehicle was involved, according to the release, but the release didn’t mention details of the other vehicle involved.
It wasn’t clear whether anyone besides the person killed was injured.
“Our hearts go out to all affected,” WSP said on Twitter.
