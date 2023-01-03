The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Hayden man arrested after firing weapon in apartment building

Jan. 3, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:51 p.m.

Josh Cottrell, 40 (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
Josh Cottrell, 40 (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after neighbors reported that he was firing a weapon on Monday afternoon inside of his apartment building in Hayden.

One neighbor called and said Josh Cottrell was screaming and shooting the weapon inside the apartment building at 8551 N. Government Way, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Another neighbor said that bullets were coming through their front door.

More shots were seen coming out of the exterior when deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office release said. Deputies and K-9s rushed toward the building to stop the shooting.

Cottrell, 40, was contacted and taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

