Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.

Mt. Spokane 61, Cheney 37: Maverick Sanders hit three 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Wildcats (9-1) cruised past the visiting Blackhawks (5-5). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 17 points.

University 61, Lewis and Clark 42: Shane Skidmore scored 20 points, Gabe Heimbigner added 11 and the Titans (9-0) topped the Tigers (4-6). Luke Jessup led LC with 10 points.

Ferris 61, Central Valley 47: Reese Snellman scored 19 points, Patrick Murphy added 17 and the Saxons (7-2) topped the visiting Bears (0-10). Trace Chalich led CV with 20 points.

West Valley 61, Hermiston 55 (OT): The visiting Eagles (7-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-6). Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 77, North Central 41: Lucy Lynn scored 15 points, Gillian Bears added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (7-3) beat the Wolfpack (6-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hannah Hamilton and Lariah Hayes led NC with eight points apiece.

Mt. Spokane 55, Cheney 29: Emma Bryant scored 13 points, Sloane Gardner and Destiny Kamalu-Vargas added 11 points apiece and the Wildcats (4-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-6).

Lewis and Clark 53, University 50: Brooklyn Jenson scored 14 points, Vy Tran added 12 and the Tigers (3-7) beat the visiting Titans (5-5). Sophie Carbajal led U-Hi with 15 points and Mckenzie Handran added 13.

Central Valley 53, Ferris 39: Eden Sander scored 11 points and the visiting Bears (6-3) beat the Saxons (5-5). Abby Colton led Ferris with 12 points.