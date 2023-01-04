Eastern Washington boasts Big Sky’s best rebounding margin after slow start

Eastern Washington Eagles guard Ty Harper (11) rebounds the ball against Washington State Cougars forward DJ Rodman (11) during the second half of a college on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. WSU won the game 82-56. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

From a rebounding standpoint, this season did not start off well for the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team.

In double-digit losses to Santa Clara and Yale, the Eagles were outrebounded by 10 and 12, respectively. It was a continuation of a problematic trend at the end of last season, when they were outrebounded in four of their last five contests.

“I think our first biggest issue of the year was rebounding,” said sophomore Casey Jones, one of six returners from last year’s Eastern team.

But as has been the case all season, Jones said, the Eagles honed in on the problem in practice. Since that bad start, rebounding hasn’t just become a neutral factor – it has grown into one of Eastern’s strengths.

Heading into their home game at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Portland State Vikings (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) in Cheney, the Eagles (8-7, 2-0) are riding a four-game winning streak and have outrebounded 11 of their past 13 opponents. That’s translated into the best rebounding margin – plus-6.2 – in the conference.

It was a significant factor in their road sweep of the Montana schools last week – an 87-80 win over Montana followed by a 70-67 win over Montana State – in which the Eagles grabbed a combined 28 more rebounds than their opponents did over the two games.

“It’s validation for everything we’ve put into this thing as a team,” second-year EWU coach David Riley said of the road sweep. “We’ve worked really hard at self-evaluating, and for us to start off that way on the road at really good programs is a great start.

“But we know that it’s two games in an 18-game (conference) season.”

Last year, Riley’s first as head coach after 10 years as an Eastern assistant, there were so many new pieces – players and staff primarily among them – that “we really had to get the basics down,” Riley said.

“Obviously, rebounding is some of the fundamentals,” Riley said, “but (this year) we could go into more detail, hold guys more accountable to those things because we already had some of those (other) things in place.”

One change this year has been to bring back a rebounding tracking system that Riley hadn’t used in almost a decade. It’s a system he learned from Craig Fortier, who was an assistant at Eastern before he became an assistant coach for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team.

After games and practices, Eastern’s coaches assign points to each player in every rebounding situation, depending on whether they go after the rebound, get back on defense or do something less productive, like freeze.

Jones is among the players who consistently grade out the best, and in the more common statistical representation – total rebounds – Jones leads the team with 100 (7.1 per game). Jones, who has started six straight games, is averaging more than twice the minutes as he did last year, but his per-game rebounding rate has more than tripled.

“I’ve always been really good at reading which direction the ball’s going to go when it leaves someone’s hand,” Jones said.

But the bottom line is, he said: “I just go get the ball. That’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

He’s not alone. Sophomore Cedric Coward, who last year was among the best rebounders in Division III at Willamette, ranks second among Eagles players with 5.6 rebounds per game. Senior Angelo Allegri (5.4) is right behind.

Jones, Coward and Allegri are listed at 6-foot-6 or 6-7, a testament to the idea that a player doesn’t need to be a traditional post player to be a great rebounder.

Portland State, Eastern’s first opponent this week, ranks eighth in the conference in rebounding margin (minus-2.0) this season.

But the Vikings have been effective in forcing turnovers. They’ve forced an average of 17.7 this season; no other Big Sky team forces more than 13.6.

Sacramento State, which plays the Eagles on Saturday in Cheney, will bring more size and presents a different challenge as the Big Sky’s best 3-point shooting team (36.6%) and its second-best rebounding team behind the Eagles.