Firefighters save Shadle home on Tuesday night

Spokane firefighters saved a one-story single-family home in the Shadle Park neighborhood from an appliance fire at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 2800 block of W. Rowan Ave., a news release from the fire department said.

The caller said that flames were coming from their oven and that the smoke alarm was going off. Firefighters found moderate smoke coming from the front door and visible flames through the living room window.

The fire was spreading from the kitchen and into the living room, but the fire was contained to the area of origin within five minutes after the fire crew’s arrival.

The home’s four occupants escaped the home before the fire department’s arrival, the release said. No civilians or firefighters were injured, the release said.