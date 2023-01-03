Ford F-Series claims ‘best-selling truck’ title for 46th year

By Jordyn Grzelewski Detroit News

Ahead of the release of full-year sales results for the automotive industry later this week, Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said that its flagship F-Series pickup truck lineup retained its titles as the best-selling truck and best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said in a news release that F-Series sales surpassed 640,000 trucks in 2022. The results make it the best-selling vehicle for 41 years and the best-selling truck for 46 years running. Sales were down from 2021, when F-Series notched more than 726,000 sales.

Additionally, Ford spokesperson Mike Levine said that December is slated to pan out as the best month of the year for F-Series sales on improved inventory flow and strong demand. The company reports monthly results on Thursday. Crosstown rival General Motors Co. along with numerous other automakers, is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Results will show how competitors such as the Chevy Silverado and Stellantis NV’s Ram trucks fared in 2022.

“The Ford truck team’s ability to anticipate customer needs, continuously innovate, and provide best-in-class levels of capability and performance has helped make F-Series the sales leader time and time again,” Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, said in a statement. “We’re honored and humbled that our customers have helped us achieve this milestone for more than four decades.”

F-Series includes a wide range of products, such as the F-150, the Super Duty and the F-550 chassis cab. It also includes numerous powertrains – notably adding the battery-electric F-150 Lightning earlier this year. Ford has been selling about 2,000 units of the Lightning per month as it ramps up to producing 150,000 units annually this year. Through November, the Blue Oval had sold 13,258 Lightings – helping Ford claim the title of No. 2 EV maker in the U.S.

The F-Series results also were buoyed by strong demand for the Super Duty, which was redesigned for model year 2023 and had generated more than 150,000 total orders through November after the order bank opened in October. Deliveries of those trucks start early this year, Ford said.

F-Series marks its 75th anniversary this year.