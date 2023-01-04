Gonzaga senior Drew Timme in familiar spot on Wooden Award watch list

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, who has been on multiple John R. Wooden Award watch lists during his decorated career, was named to another one Wednesday.

The senior forward is on the midseason top 25 watch list for the prestigious player of the year award.

Timme made the Wooden Award All-American team (top 10 players) both of the past two seasons. He was one of five finalists for the Wooden Award last season.

Timme is putting up the best statistics of his career for the ninth-ranked Zags. He’s averaging 22.7 points (previous high 19.0 as a sophomore), 8.3 rebounds (previous high 7.0 as a sophomore) and 3.4 assists (previous high 2.8 as a junior).

The 6-foot-10 Timme has climbed to fourth on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list with 1,861 points.

He’s six points behind No. 3 Adam Morrison. Frank Burgess is first with 2,196 points in three seasons, followed by Jim McPhee with 2,015 over five seasons.

Timme ranks fourth nationally in scoring average and ninth in field-goal percentage (65.9).

Gonzaga junior wing Julian Strawther was on the 50-player Wooden preseason watch list but didn’t make the midseason list. Players not on the midseason list are still eligible for the Wooden national ballot, typically released in March, that consists of 15 players.

Timme and the Zags have faced several players on the watch list, including Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s winner.