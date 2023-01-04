Howie Mandel calls Tacoma singer ‘the best male vocalist ever’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Craig Sailor (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – Jimmie Herrod sang “Glimpse of Us” and, in return, judges sang his praises Monday night on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars.”

“You are, in my opinion, the best male vocalist in the history of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ” judge Howie Mandel told Herrod after his performance.

But it wasn’t enough to get him into the show’s finals.

Herrod, who grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Mt. Tahoma High School, was invited to perform on NBC’s new “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” after finishing in the Top 10 of Season 16 in 2021.

“It completely changed my life,” Herrod said on the show Monday night.

Before he performed Monday – the show was prerecorded – a clip of Herrod auditioning for Season 16 with “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” was shown. In the clip, the show’s co-creator and judge Simon Cowell said the song was the “worst song in the world.”

But Herrod’s soul-searing performance turned Cowell around, and the clip subsequently went viral.

Herrod, who sings with Pink Martini, now lives in Portland. Pink Martini performed on New Year’s Eve at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

The new show is invitation-only, drawing from past finalists and fan favorites from AGT’s franchises worldwide.

“That’s a star,” host Terry Crews commented to the backstage camera during Herrod’s performance of “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

All three judges – including Cowell and Heidi Klum – gave Herrod a standing ovation as did the studio audience.

“That’s how you do it,” Cowell told Herrod. “It was just brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.”

Mandel told Herrod, one of 10 acts who performed Monday, that it would take a vote from AGT superfans to propel him to the finals.

“Please love me,” Herrod implored.

But it was not meant to be.

NBC said Italian acrobatic Bello Sisters, ventriloquist Terry Fator and singer-songwriter Caly Bevier will advance.