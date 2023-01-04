No. 20 Gonzaga women host San Francisco as conference play ramps up

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

The sample size is still small, but things are trending well for Gonzaga’s chances to win the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Not only are the Zags 4-0 in the conference and tied for first place with Portland, they’re winning in dominating fashion going into Thursday’s home game against San Francisco. Last weekend in Los Angeles, they dispatched Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount by a combined 68 points.

They also picked up a new player in freshman Giana Riley.

A scholarship player on the GU soccer team, Riley formally joined the basketball team last week.

Riley even saw action in the last 2 minutes of the Zags’ 96-51 romp at LMU.

Riley, a 5-foot-8 guard, played three seasons of hoops at Kimball High School in Tracy, California. Last year, she averaged 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds for a team that went 20-5.

It’s unclear how big a role Riley will have as a midseason addition, but she gives the Zags some added depth at guard and wing.

Then again, the Zags are playing a near-peak level heading into a tough stretch against USF, Santa Clara and Portland.

At 14-2 overall and ranked 20th in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Zags are 37th in the NCAA’s all-important NET ranking.

They’re also quite balanced for a team that’s been playing shorthanded.

The Zags have four players scoring in double digits, including Yvonne Ejim (16.6 ppg), Kaylynne Truong (16.1), Brynna Maxwell (14.9), and Eliza Hollingsworth (10.9).

Ejim is fourth, Truong seventh and Maxwell ninth in conference scoring.

As a team, the Bulldogs are shooting 41.8% on 3-pointers, which ranks second in the nation and first in the WCC.

Maxwell is leading the way, with a 54% accuracy that leads the nation.

If the game tightens, the Bulldogs can rely on a free-throw accuracy of 79.8%, which is sixth in Division 1 and first in the conference. Maxwell’s 97.9% average is tops in the country.

The Dons (12-3, 2-1) are coming off a remarkable win last weekend at rival Santa Clara. Trailing by as any as 15 points in the third quarter, USF rallied to win 80-79 in overtime.

Picked by coaches to finished fourth in the conference, the Dons opened with a home loss to LMU. They are 3-0 in true road games, however, and took Gonzaga to the wire in all three meetings last season.

Guard Ionna Krimili leads the Dons with a 17.7 scoring average that also tops the conference.

Debora dos Santos averages 12.7 ppg and Jasmine Gayles 11.6. Dos Santos ranks second in the WCC in shooting at 57.5%.