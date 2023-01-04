The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Jan. 4, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:18 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio State FS1

4 p.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN2

4 p.m.: Bryant at Vermont ESPNU

4 p.m.: Tennessee State at SIU Edwardsville ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Drexel at Towson CBSSN

5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa FS1

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita State ESPNU

6 p.m.: North Texas at Western Kentucky CBSSN

6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: USC at UCLA ESPN

7 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN2

8 p.m.: Washington at Arizona FS1

8 p.m.: BYU at Loyola Marymount ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver TNT

Golf, men’s

3 p.m.: PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

4 p.m.: Washington at Columbus ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4:30 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5:30 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

