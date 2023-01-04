On the Air
Jan. 4, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:18 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio State FS1
4 p.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN2
4 p.m.: Bryant at Vermont ESPNU
4 p.m.: Tennessee State at SIU Edwardsville ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Drexel at Towson CBSSN
5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa FS1
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita State ESPNU
6 p.m.: North Texas at Western Kentucky CBSSN
6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: USC at UCLA ESPN
7 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN2
8 p.m.: Washington at Arizona FS1
8 p.m.: BYU at Loyola Marymount ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver TNT
Golf, men’s
3 p.m.: PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
4 p.m.: Washington at Columbus ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5:30 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
