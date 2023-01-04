Police looking for suspect in South Hill bank robbery

Spokane police are looking for the man robbed a bank on the South Hill Tuesday evening .

The man “indicated” he was robbing the Washington Trust Bank, 3103 S. Grand Blvd. , just before 5 p.m., said Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs. The suspect took money and left, he said.

Police are investigating if the robbery is connected to a bank robbery last month at Banner Bank on Southeast Boulevard, Briggs said.