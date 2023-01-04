The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police looking for suspect in South Hill bank robbery

Jan. 4, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:28 a.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane police are looking for the man robbed a bank on the South Hill Tuesday evening .

The man “indicated” he was robbing the Washington Trust Bank, 3103 S. Grand Blvd. , just before 5 p.m., said Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs. The suspect took money and left, he said.

Police are investigating if the robbery is connected to a bank robbery last month at Banner Bank on Southeast Boulevard, Briggs said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety