Reader Photo: A dash of color brought by Mountain Ash
Jan. 4, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:49 p.m.
“Brightening winter brought to you by the combo of mountain ash and (the bird) Townsend’s solitaire,” photographer Angela Marie writes. “Their usual diet of insects switches to berries in the winter with preference for juniper berries. To survive the winter, these birds need 42,000 to 84,000 berries.”
She took this photo near Hauser Lake in the beginning of January.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.