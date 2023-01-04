Reader Photo: A dash of color brought by Mountain Ash

“Brightening winter brought to you by the combo of mountain ash and (the bird) Townsend’s solitaire,” photographer Angela Marie writes. “Their usual diet of insects switches to berries in the winter with preference for juniper berries. To survive the winter, these birds need 42,000 to 84,000 berries.”

She took this photo near Hauser Lake in the beginning of January.

