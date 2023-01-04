Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley receives NFL combine invitation

PULLMAN – Linebacker Daiyan Henley, who led Washington State’s defense this season, announced Wednesday that he has received an invitation to the NFL scouting combine.

Henley will join approximately 300 other professional prospects at the event, which begins on Feb. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound outside linebacker finished his first and only season at WSU with 106 tackles – second in the Pac-12 – adding 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. The Nevada transfer was the only Cougar named to the All-Pac-12 first team.

Henley will look to boost his draft stock when he participates in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama.

The Los Angeles native showed off speed and agility this season. A former wide receiver early in his career at Nevada, Henley will have an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of NFL scouts on March 5, when linebackers and defensive linemen take their turn at the combine.

According to ESPN’s mock board, Henley is the No. 91 overall prospect for the 2023 NFL draft.

Although he played outside linebacker at WSU, Henley is ESPN’s No. 5 draft prospect at inside linebacker. He is projected to be selected in the third round of the draft, which kicks off April 27.