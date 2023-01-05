Boise police identify sergeant in I-184 shooting. He was part of a shooting 7 months ago.

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

An 18-year veteran of the Boise Police Department has now been involved in two shootings in the past seven months.

Sgt. Kirk Rush was identified Wednesday in a news release as the officer who shot a man walking on the Interstate 184 Connector near the Flying Wye on Tuesday. The release also identified the man shot by Rush: 48-year-old Harry Andrews, who was “walking in the traffic lanes on the freeway,” prompting a police response after several motorists called Ada County Dispatch.

Rush, who joined the department in 2004, was one of the officers who responded to the call. Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said Rush attempted to make contact with Andrews, but the man “continued walking away and refused commands.”

Winegar said at a news conference Tuesday that Andrews eventually turned around and walked toward Rush. Andrews then “produced a weapon” and wasn’t listening to commands, which led to Rush firing his gun, Winegar said. The chief declined to comment on what type of weapon Andrews was carrying.

Andrews was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. By early Wednesday morning, Andrews was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, according to police and online jail records.

Rush was not injured.

“Certainly just producing a weapon in and of itself, depending on the weapon, can be grounds for use of deadly force,” Winegar said. “I will not comment specifically on what his actions were at this time. But suffice it to say, the officer felt threatened by the subject or he would not have fired his weapon.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as part of the Ada County Critical Task Force. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Idaho Statesman that the task force investigation has already begun.

Rush was one of seven officers involved in the June shooting of 39-year-old Jake Cottrell, of Boise.

On June 9, officers from the Boise and Meridian police departments, along with the Idaho Department of Correction, exchanged gunfire with Cottrell at two separate locations.

The Ada County Critical Task Force investigation into Cottrell’s shooting is ongoing and being led by the Garden City Police Department, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman in mid-December.

Cottrell faces seven felony charges related to the June shooting and his next court appearance is Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m., according to online court records.

Prior to the shootings, Rush was the officer involved in a staff meeting at which now-resigned Boise police Chief Ryan Lee demonstrated two types of holds on the officer. In a tort claim, filed against Lee and the city of Boise, Rush accused Lee of seriously injuring him, and an Idaho State Police investigation into the incident showed the decision not to charge Lee with a felony was a “close call,” according to a letter written by Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney Clayne Tyler.

Rush was placed on paid administrative after Tuesday’s shooting, which is the department’s standard policy. He makes roughly $51 an hour, according to a roster obtained by the Statesman.