Chiefs trade forward Blake Swetlikoff to Lethbridge for picks and rights to 16-year-old forward

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs made a trade with an eye toward the future on Friday.

The Chiefs sent forward Blake Swetlikoff to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a deal that netted a second-round pick in the 2026 Western Hockey League draft and a fifth-rounder in 2025, as well as the rights to 16-year-old forward Jack Lackas.

Swetlikoff recorded 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 128 games for Spokane. He was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2018 draft.

“It’s always difficult to move a player and person such as Blake,” Chiefs general manager Matt Bardsley said in a team statement. “His play and leadership qualities were highly sought after, and we felt this would be a good opportunity for him.”

Lethbridge entered Friday in third place in the WHL’s Central Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference with 43 points. Spokane is fifth in the U.S. Division and 10th in the Western Conference with 17 points.

Lackas was the second overall pick in the 2021 WHL U.S. prospect draft. He is part of the Phoenix Junior Coyotes program and has posted two goals and six assists in seven games for the 16U team.

“We are excited to add a prospect in Jack Lackas, who is a creative player who has a high skillset,” Bardsley said. “The second- and fifth-round draft picks will give us added flexibility to continue to build our team in our goal to achieve division and conference championships over the next couple of years.”