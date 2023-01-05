Idaho unable to extend game, lose to Sacramento State in overtime 85-83

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

Idaho’s Isaac Jones and Sacramento State’s Callum McRae conducted a personal war above the rim that went to the final .7 of a second of overtime before the Hornets secured an 85-83 victory.

Jones, 6-9 and 242 pounds, willed the Vandals to stay in a game that had 14 lead changes with his career-high 42 points. He also pulled down 12 rebounds, made three steals and blocked four shots.

McRae, four inches taller and 40 pounds heavier than Jones, led Sacramento State with 27 points and 17 rebounds.

“It was a heck of a battle between those two. I am sure they are going to sleep very well tonight,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said.

“He was probably the toughest I’ve faced all year. That kid’s an athlete,” Jones said. “I spent most of my energy trying to keep him out of the paint.

“I have played a couple of 7-footers in my life. But nobody like him.”

With the exception of several brief forays to the high post, both big men seemed to agree their battlefield would be the low block and the restricted arc 4 feet out from the basket in ICCU Arena’s bright yellow lane. From there, they ascended against each other. In the air, McRae regularly employed a hook shot and tap ins. Jones countered with a brutally effective two-handed jam.

“I can get lower and I am faster,” Jones said. “I could beat him to a spot and get off the floor quicker.”

He wore a wrist band of white tape on which he had written in black ink a Bible verse given to him by his mother: “God above everything.”

Jones also took on McRae solo on defense. This was by design, Jones said. The Vandals were trying to force McRae to use his off hand.

“We were trying to force McCrae to do what he did tonight,” said Claus. “To his credit, he did it.”

For Sacramento State’s part, the Hornets tried to funnel everything Idaho ran into the lane against McRae, and the Hornets sagged a second defender onto Jones when they could.

Overshadowed by the battle of the bigs was Idaho’s comeback to reach overtime. Down 70-64 with 2:31 remaining, the Vandals reduced that deficit to 77-75 on Dominique Ford’s basket with just less than 7 seconds to play. Following a time out, the Hornets attempted to inbound the ball from the backcourt baseline. There was a scramble for the inbound pass that went out of bounds. It was originally called in Sacramento State’s favor but was overturned on review.

Idaho got to throw the ball into play with 1 second under its own basket. Ford put up a 10-foot jump shot from the baseline at the buzzer. It went in, and after confirmation on review , the game went to overtime.

“He accepted the challenge,” Claus said of Ford’s buzzer beater. “He did a really nice job of making a simple action on something that is not easy to do.”

In overtime, Idaho had the lead with 1:40 to play, 83-82, as Jones scored over McRae. However, Zach Chappell’s 5-footer with 1:01 to go put the Hornets ahead by a point.

With 7 seconds remaining, Idaho had the ball, and Divant’e Moffitt drove the length of the court and put up a contested shot that missed. McRae rebounded and was instantly fouled. With a second left, he made one of two free thows in the double bonus to make the score 85-83.

Idaho had one last chance to score. With .7 of a second on the clock, Nigel Burris threw a long pass from the baseline intended for Trey Smith across midcourt. However, Cameron Wilbon stepped in front of it for the Hornets and made an interception to end the game.

“That one was hard,” Claus acknowledged of the final play. “We couldn’t run the baseline, and we knew whatever we drew up, McRae was going to be standing there waiting for it.”

Nonetheless, Claus lauded the Vandals determination doewn the stretch.

“We talk time and score more than the guys want to hear it from me,” Claus said. “Keep competing. Stuff happens in a basketball game.”

Idaho slips to 6-10 overall, 0-3 in the Big Sky Conference. Sacramento State is now 9-6 and 2-0.