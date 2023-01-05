Kraken’s Matty Beniers earns first NHL All-Star selection

Geoff Baker Seattle Times

TORONTO — Kraken forward Matty Beniers has been selected to his first NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced Thursday.

This season’s game will be held Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Florida.

Shortly before the announcement, Beniers, 20, scored his 13th goal of the season with 2:35 remaining in the second period Thursday to put the Kraken ahead by three against the Maple Leafs.

He leads all NHL rookies in goals and in points with 29 — the point total tied with linemate Jordan Eberle for second on the team and just one back of Kraken leader Andre Burakovsky. The native of Hingham, Massachusetts, drafted No. 2 overall by the Kraken in July 2021, had nine points in a 10-game trial stint in April after leading the University of Michigan to the NCAA semifinals.

The Western Conference All-Stars were announced by the league during the second intermission of the Kraken’s game against the Maple Leafs. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after his team’s morning skate that he continues to be impressed by all that Beniers has done on and off the ice.

“I like what he does every day,” Hakstol said. “I like his approach, his demeanor, his competitiveness. “Matty’s been a guy that … he just shows up and works every day. He’s an intelligent person. He’s got great hockey sense. And that competitiveness never wanes. It’s not up, and it’s not down. That competitiveness is there day in and day out.

“And as a young guy in this league, especially as a centerman, that’s a heavy load to carry.”