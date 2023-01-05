Letters for Jan. 5, 2023

Do unto others

I feel strongly that if a church does not allow its people to go against the listed teachings, that is certainly their business. What it is not, is the statement that if others do not live up to Mr. Machala’s churches rules, then you must be a Democrat and therefore not in any sense a good person (“Real Christian values,” Dec. 19).

It is ludicrous to state that Democrats are condemning faiths and country by not following Republican or Christian requirements and that no religion other than Christianity has truth. You are denying my faith. I object to your position that only your faith is acceptable.

Please reread your Bible. The part about do unto others what you would do unto yourself. You state that any person not belonging to your church is attempting to destroy the country. I believe that we all need to live our beliefs to the extent that those beliefs do not harm others. You sir, are harming others by disenfranchising them.

I believe that this country lives with all people created equally and that there shall be a division between church and state. There was a reason for the Founding Fathers to choose that. Let us together learn what is bringing about the troubles in this country and find ways to bring justice and peace.

Sandra Christensen

Spokane

Not the sharpest

I think Kamala Harris misunderstood what the job description required of her when she was named border czar. As we all know, she is not the sharpest knife in the drawer … so, she went to Texas … just not to the border! Her boss hasn’t gone either and as he said recently when he was in Texas, “I have more important things to do.” But I digress!

After following Ms. Harris’ perplexing speeches and interviews as VP (can anyone tell me what she is talking about whenever she is talking?) and her performance as border czar over the last two years, it makes sense how and why she misunderstood. That as the person charged with solving the Biden border disaster, she was supposed to keep the over 2 million (CNN’s number) illegals from 158 different countries OUT of our country. She thought being in charge meant she was supposed see how many illegals she could get across the border and INTO our country! She thought that she was succeeding at her job! You go girl! What is scary is she is next in line to be president, should something happen to Corn Pops nemesis Joe Biden. Pray he makes it until the next election!

Greg Schuster

Spokane

Gonzaga women’s basketball

Seriously? I get my paper, excited to read about the Gonzaga women’s basketball game the day before. Yes, there was a small article with a very small picture of Kaylynne Truong. On the other hand, the men (who I also love) did not play yesterday. They got coverage on the front page and most of the whole sports section. Nice articles on what they’ve done in previous games and what we hope they will do, along with four huge pictures. Yet the women who did play and win, get a small sideline. FYI, the girls have a better record than the boys so far this year. Show our girls some love. They work so hard and deserve more recognition. Go Zags!

KimAlee Isbelle

Spokane

The house of cards

Reading the newspaper and listening to national news this morning, the thought occurred to me: They would rather eat their own than get anything done! They claim that they are “working for the people,” but it’s really like little kids on the playground: “I’m taking my ball and going home! Neener neener.” Knuckle heads.

It’s not about governing, it’s all about power, it’s a war.

A war between factions within the Republican Party. (Aren’t parties supposed to be fun? What happened?!) They should take a lesson from what’s going on in Ukraine and Russia. Nobody wins a war and it’s the people who suffer. One thing: “We The People” are the ones who decide those we want in Congress to really work for us and those who should be fired.

Vote. Always.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley