Live updates: No. 9 Gonzaga travels to the Bay for late-night WCC clash with San Francisco

First half

7:19 – USF 33, GU 24: Foul on Bolton at the U8 media timeout, as the Dons extend their lead on a 3-pointer from Shabazz.

Timme just 1 of 6 from the field.

10:21 – USF 23, GU 20: Dons hanging onto the lead at the U12 media timeout. Seven different scorers for USF, led by Roberts and Meeks at five points.

Similar stats for Gonzaga, which has seven scorers led by Strawther’s five. Both teams shooting 47% from the field.

15:31 – USF 13, GU 8: Hot start for the Dons, who open 3 of 6 on 3-pointers to take the early lead at the U16 media timeout.

Former WSU guard Roberts leads with five points. Strawther and Bolton both made a 3-pointer for GU.

Starting 5

#Gonzaga starters: Nolan Hickman, Rasir Bolton, Julian Strawther, Anton Watson, Drew Timme.#USF starters: Khalil Shabazz, Tyrell Roberts, Isaiah Hawthorne, Zane Meeks, Josh Kunen. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 6, 2023

Pregame

Gonzaga is hoping to continue its seven-game win streak into the new year.

The ninth-ranked Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 West Coast) take on San Francisco tonight at War Memorial Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

It will be Gonzaga’s first of three consecutive road conference games, after beating Pepperdine 111-88 in its WCC opener last Saturday.

The Dons (11-6, 0-2) have had a shaky start to conference play, losing at Santa Clara 79-67 and at home to San Diego 80-68 last week. A third straight loss tonight would mark a disappointing start for USF, which were ranked third in the preseason poll and qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

USF beat then-No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 in nonconference on Dec. 21. Gonzaga hasn’t lost since a one-point defeat to Baylor on Dec. 2.

The Dons will honor basketball icon Bill Russell tonight, who starred at USF from 1953-56, winning the national title twice. Russell died at age 88 in July.

Series history

Gonzaga holds 24 consecutive victories over San Francisco, last losing on Feb. 18, 2012. The Zags hold a 68-22 advantage in the series.

Game preview

More on the Zags

