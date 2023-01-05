Person struck, killed by train near downtown Spokane

A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a BNSF Railroad train on the edge of Browne’s Addition, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Fourth Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, Officer Jacquie Valencia said.

Valencia said the police department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the adult’s death and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent.