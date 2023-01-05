Person struck, killed by train near downtown Spokane
Jan. 5, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:08 p.m.
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a BNSF Railroad train on the edge of Browne’s Addition, according to the Spokane Police Department.
The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Fourth Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, Officer Jacquie Valencia said.
Valencia said the police department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the adult’s death and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.